2nd Circ. Revives Suit Over NYC Murder Faked Evidence Case

By Parker Quinlan ( September 8, 2026, 6:08 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit has partially revived a civil lawsuit from a New York City man wrongly convicted of a 1989 murder, giving the man another shot to hold the city accountable for violating his civil rights, and ruling that the cold case investigation of the killing fabricated evidence that affected the outcome of his trial....
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