SEC Sues Proxy Adviser Firm ISS For Client Voting Records

By Jessica Corso ( September 8, 2026, 5:51 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has asked a Pennsylvania federal court to enforce a subpoena against Institutional Shareholder Services, alleging the proxy advisory firm is improperly withholding information about the voting advice ISS gives institutional investors due to fears of retaliation....
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