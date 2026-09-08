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Qwest Seeks To End Legacy Copper Service In NM Area

By Nadia Dreid ( September 8, 2026, 8:27 PM EDT) -- AT&T may be the biggest name trying to roll back its usage of legacy copper wires and the services that run on them, but it is far from the only one — CenturyLink has just asked the FCC for the green light to cut such services in part of New Mexico....

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