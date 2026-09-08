Asian Plywood Imports Harming US Industry, ITC Finds

By Jack McLoone ( September 8, 2026, 11:48 AM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission said Tuesday that hardwood and decorative plywood imports from China, Indonesia and Vietnam determined by the Commerce Department to be sold at unfair prices are harming domestic industry, setting up Commerce to issue duty orders against the products....
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