Philly Co-Op Owner Says Contractor's Insurer Hid Coverage
By Hope Patti ( September 8, 2026, 3:18 PM EDT) -- The owner of a Philadelphia housing co-op told a Pennsylvania federal court that it has incurred over $1 million to defend itself against an underlying suit over concrete damage after a general contractor's insurer failed to disclose that it and another carrier had a duty to defend....
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