WB Asks Panel To Pull Plug On Claim 'The Pitt' Copied 'ER'
By Rae Ann Varona ( September 8, 2026, 9:13 PM EDT) -- Warner Bros. Television told a California appellate panel Tuesday that a trial court should have tossed a lawsuit by writer Michael Crichton's widow alleging the studio ripped off her husband's show "ER" with the hit medical drama "The Pitt," arguing that a plaintiffs' expert who opined on similarities never even watched the Warner Bros. show....
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