DC Circ. Seems To Back SEC FOIA Withholding In Data Breach
By Jared Foretek ( September 8, 2026, 4:59 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit panel appeared skeptical Tuesday that a civil liberties group should get access to the identities and internal documents of Securities and Exchange Commission officials involved in a 2022 "control deficiency" that resulted in the dismissals of over 40 administrative cases....
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