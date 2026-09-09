State Coalition Can Pursue Challenge To HHS Vax Overhaul
By Gina Kim ( September 8, 2026, 9:14 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge allowed a coalition of states to proceed with their challenge to the Trump administration's decision to cut vaccine recommendations for children, ruling Tuesday the states plausibly alleged those decisions could increase costs of running their healthcare programs and burden them with having to adjust their laws. ...
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