Ed. Dept. Says It Will Fund Research But Opposes Court Order
By Carolyn Muyskens ( September 8, 2026, 5:19 PM EDT) -- A lawyer representing the government told a Massachusetts federal judge Tuesday the U.S. Department of Education intends to spend hundreds of millions of dollars in research funding before it expires at the end of this month but urged the court not to order the department to do so....
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