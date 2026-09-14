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How Cos. Can Fight Consumers' Tariff Refund Class Actions

By Michael Buchanan, Julie Simeone and James Mayer ( September 14, 2026, 3:49 PM EDT) -- On Feb. 20, the U.S. Supreme Court held in Learning Resources Inc. v. Trump that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or IEEPA, does not authorize the president to impose tariffs. The decision immediately invalidated an estimated $165 billion or more in customs duties collected on imports over the preceding year....

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