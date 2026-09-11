Compliance Lessons From Agriculture Co. Mexican Bribe DPA

By Adam Safwat ( September 11, 2026, 9:22 AM EDT) -- Last year, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that it would be shifting its focus under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act[1] to investigating cases meeting certain criteria affecting U.S. competitiveness or U.S. national security, including those cases involving a nexus to transnational criminal organizations and cartels.[2]...
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