Mackinac Island Says Ferry Operators Created Discovery Fight

By Melanie Dorsey ( September 9, 2026, 5:22 PM EDT) -- A northern Michigan island resort community has urged a federal court to reject ferry operators' bid to compel testimony from a city representative, arguing that the companies created the discovery dispute by refusing to narrow sweeping deposition topics covering as much as 16 years....
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