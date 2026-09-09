Faulty Fee Comparisons Doom Ameritas Workers' 401(k) Suit

By Kellie Mejdrich ( September 9, 2026, 3:13 PM EDT) -- Life insurance giant Ameritas defeated a proposed class action alleging an employee 401(k) plan was saddled with excessive fees, after a Nebraska federal judge held workers' allegations that management lapses cost millions failed to state a claim for violating federal benefits law....
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