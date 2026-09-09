2nd Circ. Says Ford Firing Dispute Needs Fresh Arbitration

By Emily Brill ( September 9, 2026, 3:53 PM EDT) -- Ford Motor Co. does not have to rehire a worker the company fired twice in the early 2020s, the Second Circuit ruled, ordering a new arbitration to decide whether the worker deserves reinstatement after he was fired in 2020 for harassment and again in 2023 for lying....
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