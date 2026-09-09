Pa. Ch. 7 Judge Pans NJ AG In Remanding 'Ghost Gun' Suit

By Matthew Santoni ( September 9, 2026, 9:35 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal bankruptcy judge says an alleged seller of "ghost gun" kits improperly tried to remove a civil suit filed by the New Jersey Attorney General's office to his court, but chided the AG for assuming that her lawsuit was immune from the automatic bankruptcy stay....
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