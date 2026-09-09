2nd Circ. Says FDIC Need Not File Claim To Save SVB Setoff

By Hilary Russ ( September 9, 2026, 8:08 PM EDT) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. is not required to file a claim in the bankruptcy case of Silicon Valley Bank's former parent to preserve its defensive setoff rights, the Second Circuit found Wednesday, delivering another blow to the company in its legal battle with the regulator....
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