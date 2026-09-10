GAO Orders New Bid For US Space Force IT Services

By Elaine Briseño ( September 10, 2026, 5:37 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office found that a package of U.S. Space Force IT services was improperly placed under an existing blanket purchase agreement, saying the bulk of new work was outside the scope of the established agreement....
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