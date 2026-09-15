Justices Told DHS Voter Citizenship Database 'Unprecedented'

By Katie Buehler ( September 15, 2026, 7:44 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court should reject the Trump administration's bid to reinstate the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's upgraded citizenship verification database ahead of this year's election, a voting rights group told the court Tuesday, arguing that the administration unlawfully reinterpreted several statutes to claim that Congress authorized the changes....
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