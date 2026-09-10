Drone Co., Ex-VP Reach Deal Resolving Pay, Sabotage Claims

By Hayley Fowler ( September 10, 2026, 8:39 PM EDT) -- A company that makes emergency response drones and its former vice president of sales have settled a dispute in which the executive alleged he was stiffed on pay and the company accused him of trying to sabotage its business, court records show....
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