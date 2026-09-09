Crypto Org. Taps Prelogar To Back CFTC's Side In Perps Fight
By Aislinn Keely ( September 9, 2026, 10:29 PM EDT) -- A crypto policy group advocating for perpetual derivatives markets hired former U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar to pen a brief backing the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's approval of bitcoin perpetual contracts as the agency fights a challenge from the Chicago Mercantile Exchange....
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