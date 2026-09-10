RJ Reynolds Wants In On Suit Over FDA Vape Review Rule

By Jonathan Capriel ( September 10, 2026, 9:49 PM EDT) -- Vape and nicotine pouch subsidiaries owned by Altria and R.J. Reynolds are looking to upend the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's premarket authorization rule, claiming the agency is breaking the law by dragging out product reviews well past the statutory deadline, which delays their goods by years while illegal Chinese products flood the market....
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