Altice Can't Skip Out On Conn. AG's $39M 'Junk Fee' Lawsuit
By Nadia Dreid ( September 9, 2026, 9:32 PM EDT) -- Altice USA can't slip a retooled complaint brought by the state of Connecticut accusing the internet service provider of improperly charging customers a $6 "network enhancement fee" after a state court judge said the new lawsuit adequately pled its claim....
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