Trump Admin Floats Barring Many Noncitizens From Census

By Rae Ann Varona ( September 9, 2026, 9:52 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration on Wednesday proposed changes to how people will be counted in the 2030 census to exclude noncitizens who don't have green cards from the headcount and remove questions on race, ethnicity and sexual orientation....
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