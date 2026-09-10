Orthopedics Co. Investor Says Docs Hid 'Boys Club' Culture
By Sydney Price ( September 10, 2026, 10:51 PM EDT) -- Terminated executives of Texas-based orthopedics company Orthofix Medical Inc. have been hit with a shareholder's derivative suit accusing them of damaging the company by attempting to conceal the culture of workplace harassment they perpetuated before and after a merger....
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