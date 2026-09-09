9th Circ. Deems NCAA's 5-Year Rule Injunction Appeals Moot

By Rachel Riley ( September 9, 2026, 10:37 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel on Wednesday tossed the NCAA's appeals of court orders barring it from enforcing its five-year rule to sideline two football players from the 2025 season, finding the cases are moot because the "clock has run out" on the season and the athletes' collegiate careers have wrapped....
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