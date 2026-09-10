Roblox Brass Seek Exit From Insider Trading, Child Safety Suit
By Jarek Rutz ( September 10, 2026, 4:29 PM EDT) -- Roblox Corp. directors and executives urged Delaware's chancellor on Thursday to dismiss a stockholder derivative suit accusing them of insider trading and failing to protect children on the video gaming platform, arguing that the board consistently monitored safety risks and that insiders did not trade on material nonpublic information....
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