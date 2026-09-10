OpenAI Deal Highlights AI Hiring Risks In PERM Process

By Alejandra Vargas, Alex Karasik and Olivia Scofield ( September 10, 2026, 5:59 PM EDT) -- On Aug. 4, the U.S. Department of Justice announced a combined $3.2 million settlement with OpenAI OpCo LLC and its subsidiary Statsig Inc. resolving allegations that the companies discriminated against U.S. workers during recruitment for positions connected to the permanent labor certification process, highlighting renewed federal scrutiny of PERM recruitment....
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