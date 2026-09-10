Insurer Wants Quick 8th Circ. 401(k) Forfeiture Suit Appeal
By Kellie Mejdrich ( September 10, 2026, 8:41 PM EDT) -- UnitedHealth Group asked a Minnesota federal court to allow a quick appeal of the court's June decision refusing to completely toss allegations that the company misallocated forfeitures from an employee 401(k) plan, arguing differing opinions on the validity of the claims nationwide justified early Eighth Circuit review....
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