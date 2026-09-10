BitConnect Promoter To Pay $1.9M In SEC Settlement

By Sydney Price ( September 10, 2026, 9:16 PM EDT) -- A cryptocurrency promoter was ordered by a New York federal judge to pay over $1.9 million to end claims from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that he recruited investors into a $2 billion unregistered cryptocurrency lending program, marking the end of litigation launched in 2021....
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