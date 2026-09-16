Meta User Damages Ruling May Prompt Data Abuse Claims

By Alex Evans, Madeleine Brown and Lara Gardiner ( September 16, 2026, 3:31 PM BST) -- On July 29, in Meta Platforms Inc. v. Gormsen, the Court of Appeal rejected Meta's challenge to class representative Liza Lovdahl Gormsen's amendment of her pleadings. Gormsen had applied to include user damages in her claim that Meta abused a dominant position, allowing it to collect data about Facebook users from their use of its platform.[1]...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.