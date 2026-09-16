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What Meta Damages Ruling Means For Data Abuse Claims

By Alex Evans, Madeleine Brown and Lara Gardiner ( September 16, 2026, 3:31 PM BST) -- On July 29, in Meta Platforms Inc. v. Gormsen, the Court of Appeal rejected Meta's challenge to class representative Liza Lovdahl Gormsen's amendment of her pleadings. Gormsen had applied to include user damages in her claim that Meta abused a dominant position, allowing it to collect data about Facebook users from their use of its platform.[1]...

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