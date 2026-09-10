5th Circ. Upholds NAR Exit From Membership Rules Case
By Nate Beck ( September 10, 2026, 2:47 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit found a Texas real estate broker failed to show enough evidence in a third amended complaint to bring antitrust claims challenging rules from the National Association of Realtors that mandate trade group membership to gain access to home listings....
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