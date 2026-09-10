Ex-Immigration Judge Sues For Retaliatory Termination

By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( September 10, 2026, 6:27 PM EDT) -- A former immigration judge in California has sued Attorney General Todd Blanche, claiming she was fired after raising concerns about a spring 2025 directive ordering her and her colleagues to grant every motion to change venue filed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement trial attorneys....
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