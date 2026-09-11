Lockheed Guard Sues Over Firing In Gun Handling Dispute
By Brian Steele ( September 11, 2026, 8:47 PM EDT) -- A former Sikorsky Aircraft security officer wants a Connecticut federal judge to order the helicopter maker and its parent company Lockheed Martin Corp. to rehire him and pay damages, claiming he was fired for mishandling his gun even though "surveillance footage clearly showed plaintiff using appropriate trigger finger discipline."...
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