New Del. Corp. Law's Technical Tweaks Bring Broad Changes

By Ashwin Ram ( September 15, 2026, 5:19 PM EDT) -- Delaware's 2026 entity amendments, a three-bill package signed on June 10, took effect Aug. 1. H.B. 353 amended the Delaware General Corporation Law, while H.B. 352 and 354 amended the Delaware Limited Liability Company Act and Delaware Revised Uniform Limited Partnership Act, respectively.[1]...
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