Fed. Circ. Scrutinizes Presumptive Date In Turkish Rebar Row

By Jack McLoone ( September 11, 2026, 4:34 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel on Friday looked to clarify the effect of the U.S. Department of Commerce's presumption that invoice dates are generally the best option for determining dates of sale during duty investigations, with a Turkish company claiming the presumption cost it $20 million....
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