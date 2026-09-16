DOJ Letter Rescission Portends Proxy Firm Antitrust Risk

By David Higbee, Jesse Solomon and Eyitayo St. Matthew-Daniel ( September 16, 2026, 1:14 PM EDT) -- On Aug. 5, the Antitrust Division of the U.S. Department of Justice withdrew its 1987 business review letter, or BRL, issued to Institutional Shareholder Services Inc.[1] The BRL was a long-standing precedent that has provided comfort that certain proxy advisory activities would not be subject to Antitrust Division enforcement for potential competitive coordination....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.