Justices Asked To Resolve Cannabis Dormant Commerce Split
By Sam Reisman ( September 15, 2026, 5:03 PM EDT) -- A California litigator's campaign of lawsuits alleging that state and local cannabis regulatory regimes violate the U.S. Constitution's dormant commerce clause has culminated in a petition for a writ of certiorari which appeared on the U.S. Supreme Court's docket Tuesday....
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