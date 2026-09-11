DOJ Sues DC, 3 More States Over Immigrant In-State Tuition

By Elaine Briseño ( September 11, 2026, 5:13 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration continues targeting states that provide in-state tuition to unauthorized immigrants, filing another batch of lawsuits that have now targeted more than two dozen state laws as unconstitutional, including in Hawaii and the District of Columbia....
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