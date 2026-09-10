Latest Crypto Bill Draft Updates DeFi Rules But Not Ethics

By Aislinn Keely ( September 10, 2026, 9:07 PM EDT) -- Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., on Thursday shared an updated draft of the Clarity Act that tweaked the crypto market structure bill's provisions around decentralized finance but left unaltered ethics language critical to winning Democrat support ahead of next week's cloture vote....
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