UBS Can't Nix Trust's Fee Claim Over Alleged Concealment

By Katryna Perera ( September 14, 2026, 4:59 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has trimmed a charitable trust's mismanaged funds suit against UBS, finding that the suit adequately pleads that the defendants concealed their alleged fraud but that no private right of action exists for breach of fiduciary duty claims under the Investment Advisers Act....
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