Kelkoo Says Google's EU Fine Supports UK Damages Claim

By Joanne Faulkner ( September 11, 2026, 5:04 PM BST) -- Google's recent €460 million ($534 million) fine for breaching the European Union's digital markets rules is highly relevant to Kelkoo's U.K. damages claim against the tech giant, the shopping comparison website told the Competition Appeal Tribunal on Friday....
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