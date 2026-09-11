Magic Spoon Is Healthwashing Protein Cereals, Suit Says

By Gina Kim ( September 11, 2026, 10:42 PM EDT) -- Magic Spoon Inc. was hit with a proposed class action Thursday in Illinois federal court claiming the company falsely labels its protein cereals as "0 added sugar" and "no added sugar" despite the presence of allulose, which the Seventh Circuit recently determined to be a sugar under federal regulations....
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