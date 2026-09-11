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Pending Rule May End Nurse Training Antitrust Fight, Ga. Says

By Gianna Ferrarin ( September 11, 2026, 3:47 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Board of Nursing is urging a federal court to stay litigation alleging that it violated antitrust law by preventing online and out-of-state nursing programs from placing their students at state facilities for clinical rotations, arguing that a proposed rule would likely resolve the suit....

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