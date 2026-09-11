25 Years After 9/11, Legal Battles Drag On

By Daniel Moritz-Rabson ( September 11, 2026, 2:54 PM EDT) -- Twenty-five years after Sept. 11, 2001, sprawling litigation to hold foreign governmental bodies and financial institutions responsible continues to wind its way through the court system, and the alleged mastermind of the attacks is yet to face trial....
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