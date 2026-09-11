Mass. Court Revives Whistleblower Claims Against Hospital

By Julie Manganis ( September 11, 2026, 4:44 PM EDT) -- A former Boston Medical Center doctor will have another chance to pursue his claims that the hospital fired him in retaliation for his testimony for defendants in child abuse cases and complaints about the work of colleagues, an intermediate Massachusetts appellate court said Friday....
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