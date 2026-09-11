Kalshi Can Appeal Tribe's Sports Betting Claims, Judge Says

By Katryna Perera ( September 11, 2026, 9:33 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin federal judge Friday said Kalshi can appeal a ruling allowing claims brought by the Ho-Chunk Nation to proceed, saying that since the issues involved will "certainly" make their way to the U.S. Supreme Court eventually, the Seventh Circuit should consider them now....
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