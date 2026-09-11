Conduent Settles Claims Over Data Breach That Affected 44M

By George Woolston ( September 11, 2026, 2:57 PM EDT) -- Conduent Business Services LLC has reached a deal to resolve plaintiffs' claims in a proposed class action alleging it failed to adequately protect sensitive personal and health information of more than 44 million individuals, according to filings from both parties....
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