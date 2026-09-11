Wis. Groups Say Warrantless Flock Searches Violate Chatrie

By Parker Quinlan ( September 11, 2026, 8:54 PM EDT) -- Wisconsin privacy groups have sued a group of local governments over their warrantless searches of Flock Group Inc. camera data, arguing that they run afoul of the Fourth Amendment after the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision in Chatrie v. U.S....
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