No Jurisdiction Over Army Officer's $10.5M Tort Suit, Feds Say

By Ganesh Setty ( September 11, 2026, 7:38 PM EDT) -- The federal government urged a Puerto Rico federal court Friday to toss a U.S. Army lieutenant colonel's lawsuit demanding $10.5 million over allegations of "abusive" actions during an investigation, disputing the court's subject matter jurisdiction on multiple fronts....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.